WAYNE — Students at Wayne State College were informed Tuesday morning via email about changes in the 2020-21 academic calendar, including the start of school one week earlier.
Dr. Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State College, sent the email to students that noted a number of challenges that students and the college have faced in the past two months.
“We will welcome you back to campus one week earlier for the 2020-21 fall semester and end the day before Thanksgiving,” Rames wrote.
The revised fall 2020 schedule is:
— First day of classes: Aug. 17.
— Mid-term break canceled (Oct.19-20).
— Last day of classes: Nov. 20.
— Final exams: Nov. 23-25.
— Commencement ceremony date to be determined.
This new calendar will allow students to complete the fall term early, giving them the opportunity to take additional courses during a new three-week December term.
“You could also use this term to complete an internship, return home and/or work until the start of the spring semester or get a jump on the job market as a new WSC graduate. Anticipated dates for the December term are Nov. 30-Dec. 18,” Rames said.
Wayne State is working through the details of this plan and will continue to communicate as more details become available.
“We remain committed to the safety of all students, faculty, staff and their families and to providing a high-quality, affordable and accessible education,” Rames said. “We look forward to welcoming you back to campus this fall!”