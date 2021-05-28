Two Wayne State College students and one recent graduate earned awards at the Iowa Oscars, a competition of the Iowa Motion Picture Association, on May 22.
Mike White, electronic media and film professor, also won awards including best director and best feature film.
“This is more than a student competition. Students are competing against professionals in most divisions,’’ White said in a media release. “You must qualify for the Iowa Oscars. It is hard to qualify. You have to be an Iowa resident or be connected to an Iowa school.”
White said competitors must receive an 85% approval to get nominated. The association gives only one award for each category for the award of excellence.
Wayne State College students worked with White on his projects.
“I create these professional films so that they can have the experience of working on a professional set and working with professional actors and actresses,” White said.
Shelby Hagerdon and Ally Boyd’s film “Sigmund and Dora” won the best art direction (production design) award of achievement at the competition in a professional category that included all competitors. The film also received an honorable mention in best student film category.
Many of the crew members of both “To Live Again” and “A Day with Lily” were Wayne State students. Three students worked with White, including Boyd as assistant director on both projects; Hagerdon as co-producer on both projects; and junior Nathan Reiland Smith as the sound engineer.
“To Live Again” received an award for excellence for fast feature film, plus several best actor awards. “A Day with Lily” won an award of achievement for best director and best screenplay.
Hagerdon graduated from Wayne State with a degree in history, interdisciplinary studies — film production and theory and minors in geospatial technology and political science. She has been accepted to the Emerson College MFA screenwriting program in Boston.