Wayne State College’s electronic media program is taking the regional film festival scene by storm.
Hot Attic Film School Productions “The Offer” and “Love Sick” have been chosen as two of the 18 films for the April BisonBison Film Festival undergraduate film competition in Oklahoma.
“Love Sick” was written by junior Andrew Suiter of Beatrice, directed by sophomore Mark Albers of Des Moines, Iowa, and produced by former WSC student Kate Lundahl, according to a college media release.
“The Offer” was directed by sophomore Ally Boyd of Papillion and written and produced by junior Shelby Hagerdon of Smithland, Iowa.
“This is considered one of the top student festivals with strong connections to several graduate programs,” said Dr. Mike White, assistant professor of communications at Wayne State College.
White teaches television and video production, electronic media, and other mass communication courses at Wayne State College. He advises KWSC-TV, the college’s cable television station, serving Wayne and streamed online. He also oversees Hot Attic Film School Productions (KWSC Productions), the student video and short film production studio.
“Wayne State’s Hot Attic Film School Productions are very competitive,” White said. “The process starts with a script competition, from which films are chosen for production at the college. Producers and directors go through a rigorous process to be selected to head the productions. Even crew assignments are highly selective. When we are on set we operate with industry standards, which I have to say drives students crazy but leads to incredible student work.”
Three awards of excellence are presented for $1,000 at the BisonBison Festival. The competition is limited to projects from students studying at accredited colleges, universities or technical schools in Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.
“I am extremely happy to have something that I wrote accepted into the BisonBison Film Festival,” said Suiter, who is in the electronic media degree program. “I am also proud of the hard work of Kate Lundahl, Mark Albers, and the rest of the crew involved for putting my words on screen. I am thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to see the other great films from the other accepted writers and directors.”
“It is an incredible honor to be selected into the BisonBison Film Festival,” said Hagerdon, a history major and digital film productions minor. “It’s so validating to see the work being understood and appreciated. I can’t wait to see what happens this April!”
"I am so excited to hear that 'The Offer' was chosen as an official selection for the BisonBison Film Festival,” said Boyd, an electronic media major. “I am the director and the cinematographer for this film. Working on it was one of my most enjoyable and valuable experiences at WSC. Everyone involved gave their all to make this film as best as can be. This is a huge accomplishment for me considering it is my first film. I am so glad that my work is being appreciated, understood, and enjoyed.”
The electronic media degree program, digital film production minor and Hot Attic Film School Productions are part of Wayne State’s dynamic Department of Communications Arts in the School of Arts and Humanities.