“Sigmund and Dora,” an original film by Wayne State College student Shelby Hagerdon, will makes its premiere Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Majestic Theatre in Wayne.
Hagerdon, a senior from Smithland, Iowa, created the 20-minute film as part of an honor thesis, according to a college media release.
The evening begins with a red carpet and press event at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. screening and a 7:30 p.m. question-and-answer session.
CDC guidelines for cinemas will be followed, including ushered seating with 50% capacity, parties no larger than six seated together, no concessions and masks required. This event is free. Seating is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Sigmund and Dora” dramatizes Sigmund Freud’s historical case study. Set in early 20th century Vienna, Ida Bauer seeks therapy after being diagnosed with hysteria. The film analyzes themes of women’s health, sexual assault and the perception of women in history.
Ida Bauer is played by Abby Lincoln of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Sigmund Freud is played by Rob Merritt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hagerdon’s last film, “The Offer,” was one of 16 selected for the 2020 BisonBison Film Festival, a national collegiate competition.