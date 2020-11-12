Six Wayne State College students will make their conducting debut at the symphonic band and wind ensemble concert on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Ramsey Theatre.
Student conductors for the symphonic band are Abigail Bloom and Hope Burken of Laurel; Wynter Fulsaas of Oakdale; Jacee Wiesen of Staplehurst; Sydney Folken of Leigh; and Karlee Pinney of Osceola, according to a college media release.
Josh Calkin, professor of low brass, conducts the symphonic band in classic works by Jacob de Haan, Anne McGinty, Larry Daehn and Walter Cummings. David Bohnert, director of bands, conducts the wind ensemble. Student conductor Micah Schut of Scribner leads the wind ensemble.
The concert is free and open to the public and also will be live-streamed. If patrons are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 they should remain at home and watch the live-streamed performance. To view the live-stream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live.
The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Bohnert at (402) 375-7363 or e-mail dabohne1@wsc.edu.