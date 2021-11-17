The Wayne State College String Ensemble welcomes the public to enjoy an expressive, energetic performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Ley Theatre.

The concert will feature “Maelstrom” by Katie O'Hara LaBrie; “Songs Without Words (I'll Love My Love)” by Gustav Holst; and “Orpheus in the Underworld” by Jacques Offenback.

The string ensemble is directed by adjunct professor Jordyn Irlmeier.

The event is free and open to the public and will be live-streamed as well.

To view the live-stream, visit www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.

For more information, contact the Wayne State College Department of Music at 402-375-7359.

Tags

In other news

Arc of Norfolk is assisted by the United Way

Arc of Norfolk is assisted by the United Way

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? We serve people with developmental disabilities in 23 counties and Norfolk. We're focused on not only advocating, but promoting inclusion and getting people out.

Midwest Bank presents $250,000 to Riverfront campaign

Midwest Bank presents $250,000 to Riverfront campaign

Market president Jason Love and CEO Doug Johnson, along with the Midwest Bank staff representatives, presented a $250,000 check to the North Fork Riverfront fundraising campaign last week. Mayor Josh Moenning and state Sen. Mike Flood were on hand to accept the check on behalf of the communi…