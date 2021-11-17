The Wayne State College String Ensemble welcomes the public to enjoy an expressive, energetic performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Ley Theatre.
The concert will feature “Maelstrom” by Katie O'Hara LaBrie; “Songs Without Words (I'll Love My Love)” by Gustav Holst; and “Orpheus in the Underworld” by Jacques Offenback.
The string ensemble is directed by adjunct professor Jordyn Irlmeier.
The event is free and open to the public and will be live-streamed as well.
To view the live-stream, visit www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
For more information, contact the Wayne State College Department of Music at 402-375-7359.