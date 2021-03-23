Make Yourself at Home, a show featuring artwork by four Wayne State College seniors, opens Thursday, March 25, at 4:30 p.m. in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery in the Conn Library.
The exhibit examines the human experience and is free and open to the public through April 15, according to a college media release.
Masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged.
Kati (Krueger) Bernhardt is a graphic design and studio arts major from Pierce. Working with various media, her greatest inspiration flows from relationships developed with one another, animals and faith. Bernhardt’s work embodies feelings of personal experiences and moments witnessed in those close to her.
Malley Ugland is a graphic design and studio arts major from Omaha. Her creative works employ diverse media correlating with the semi-realistic style of the Lowbrow art movement. Experimentation often pushes Ugland beyond her comfort zone in ways essential to artistic growth.
Mackenzie Lamp is an art education major from Emerson. Lamp is drawn to landscapes with natural forms and seasonal color changes. Her works also capture the intricate individuality of humans and animals.
Hannah Woods is a studio arts and graphic design major from Omaha. Woods utilizes a combination of digital and physical processes in printmaking. Her artwork communicates ideas about consumerism and relationships.
John Paul McCaughey, assistant professor of print media, and Andy Haslit, gallery director and associate professor of art history, collaborated in supervising the curation of the exhibit.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m. Shows end at noon on closing day. For more information on this exhibit or upcoming shows, visit www.wsc.edu/artgallery or contact Haslit at 402-375-7031.