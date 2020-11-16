Nine Wayne State College graphic design students will showcase their skills during the annual senior portfolio review on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Peterson Fine Arts lobby.
The event provides prospective employers an opportunity to meet graduating seniors and review their creative endeavors, according to a college media release. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Each student displays design examples, sample project proposals and design briefs. Attendees are welcome to visit individually with students and collect résumés, business cards and “leave-behind” portfolios for potential employment consideration after the event.
Students presenting at the fall 2020 senior portfolio review are: Luis Cancino of Schuyler; Jaycie Germer of Seward; Sarah Kudrna of Leigh; Eduardo Lopez of Fremont; Abraham Montalvo of Norfolk; Treva Nielson of Stromsburg; Sarma Rutmanis of Unadilla; Malley Ugland of Omaha; and Hannah Woods of La Vista.
For more information, contact Joshua Piersanti, associate professor of graphic design, at 402-375-7350.