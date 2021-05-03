Two Wayne State College faculty members recently earned awards at the 131st Northeast Nebraska Academy of Science annual meeting.
Paul Karr, a chemistry professor, earned the “Friends of Science’’ award, and Mary Ettel, a chemistry professor, earned the Nebraska Academy of Sciences certificate of appreciation for superior dedication and support.
“I feel extremely honored to be selected by the Nebraska Academy of Science as one of the 2021 ‘Friends of Science’ recipients, especially given the caliber of previous award winners such as Todd Young for his dedicated work with the Fred G. Dale Planetarium,” Karr said.
The Nebraska Academy of Sciences is the oldest scientific organization in Nebraska. Founded in 1880, its mission was “to promote the utilization of scientific talent in the state and dedicate its collective and individual talents to promote the best possible education for young people.”
Each year, the academy recognizes one or two people who have high achievements in attaining historical and current objectives of the organization.
The Friend of Science Award is the highest recognition bestowed by the academy.
“There are times when we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us and times when we lean heavily upon the historical knowledge and expertise of those same individuals,” said Sally Harms, a Wayne State science professor who presented the awards. “We would be remiss not to recognize the dedication, support and leadership that these individuals have provided to the academy over the past 30 years.”
Harms said Ettel provided expert guidance and support throughout the past 30 years and has been of great assistance to the officers this past year.
“It has been my privilege and an honor to work with the Nebraska Academy of Sciences since I arrived at Wayne State College,” Ettel said. “It has given an opportunity to meet many fine colleagues in diverse range of disciplines. Many who I might never have crossed paths with if it hadn’t been for academy. The certificate and acknowledgment was unexpected and I am honored.”
One of Karr’s involvements is with an international research coalition, and he has worked with collaborators around the globe including scientists in Japan, India, Spain, Canada, Greece, Germany, Spain and England.
As part of the group, Karr has co-authored more than 70 scientific papers, which have been published in several peer-reviewed journals.
Ettel has been a member of the American Chemical Society and an associate of Sigma Xi for more than three decades. She’s also been a part of the Nebraska Academy of Sciences for 24 years, and serves as the section chair and co-editor of its proceedings.
Ettel won the State National Bank Teaching Excellence Award, is one of the charter members of Wayne State College’s Phi Kappa Phi honor society and has served as an adviser to the radiography area for the RHOP (Rural Health Opportunities Program) for many years.