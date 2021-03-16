Wayne State College’s career services office has had to be creative to set students up for success in the world of COVID-19.
Because networking and job preparation are still a necessity, the college is hosting its second virtual career fair for students to learn about local businesses before the end of the school year.
Meet the Employers will include more than 40 businesses around Northeast Nebraska and neighboring states. Students will be able to sign up for time slots to meet one-on-one with an employer during the event, which is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Jason Barelman, director of career services, said staff had to re-create the Meet the Employers event after the first career fair had an all-time low attendance. The first time around, students had to wait in line virtually to speak to employers instead of having their own assigned slot.
“Our attendance was not good at all in the fall. But every school’s events were down, not just us,” Barelman said. “It’s a conversation we have with different colleges across the United States — we’re all trying to figure out how to make this work, and praying we won’t have to make it work much longer.”
Wayne State’s career fairs also usually have twice as many businesses. This month’s event will include businesses in the sectors of health care, manufacturing, communications, construction, social/human services and more.
Some local companies include Liberty Centre, Continental, Nebraska Care, Northeast Nebraska Behavioral Health Network and Retirement Plan Consultants.
Barelman said while attendance at the event was low, the number of students she’s been working with virtually has been overwhelming. Everything is now online, including the college’s other career services.
Instead of an annual speed interviewing event, the college had alumni and local business owners conduct mock interviews through Zoom. The career services office also purchased a mock interview online module that allows students to record an interview to send to employers or professors to review.
Barelman said one benefit of having to adapt to the pandemic is the use of virtual services, such as the new module, in the future. Students also have been landing opportunities like internships more early on than in previous years.
“I can see this turning out to be something we could use to our benefit, the fact that we are all getting very used to this, and we could use this for the future,” Barelman said. “For now, we are doing the best we can.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For students interested in participating in the Meet the Employers event, contact Wayne State College career services at careerservices@wsc.edu.