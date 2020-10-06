Wayne State College reported an additional 27 COVID-19 cases in its weekly online update Monday.
There have been 132 total positive COVID-19 cases on campus since Aug. 14, according to the college’s tracking dashboard. Currently, 108 of the cases have “returned to campus,” which is a new label the college is using instead of the term “recovered.”
As of Monday, the college discontinued the use “recovered” because it generally means an individual has reached a 30-day benchmark after the isolation period has ended, according to Wayne State’s COVID-19 dashboard.
To avoid confusion, the college will be using “returned to campus” to reflect positive individuals who have successfully completed their isolation protocol, are no longer ill and have returned to the campus community.
From the 132 positive cases, 24 are still active.
Last week, the college reported 105 positive cases, with 76 of them returned to campus and 29 still active.