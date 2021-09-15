Wayne State College recently reported a fifth straight year of enrollment growth, with the arrival of another record freshman class of 801 students.
Enrollment has now grown 24% since 2017, which includes 56% growth in the college’s graduate programs during the same span of time, according to a media release.
Head count at the college has increased by 384 students since 2020, for a total enrollment of 4,249, with significant gains in degree-seeking students. About 21% of newly enrolled students also identify as minorities.
In addition to the growth in the number of students enrolled at the college, Wayne State has improved its four-year graduation rate by 3.5% and maintained a 73% retention rate for students moving from their first to second year of study.
The average retention rate for open enrollment public four-year institutions like Wayne State is 61%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
“While we are proud to report sustained enrollment growth, we are also committed to continually improving the Wayne State experience to not just recruit but to retain our students until the completion of their degrees,” said Marysz Rames, college president.
New academic pathways at the college this year include a range of concentrations from film production and theory, sports media and supply chain management.
“Another year of enrollment growth is a direct reflection of the quality of our programs, our campus and our people,” said Kevin Halle, college admissions director. “Student success is not just a phrase we use, instead it is a deep commitment from the point of enrollment to graduation in the Willow Bowl.”