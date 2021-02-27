Wayne State College reported a jump in COVID-19 cases in its dashboard update Friday.
There were 26 more positive cases than last week, bringing the total number of reported cases for the spring semester to 53.
Out of the case total, 26 have returned to campus and 27 of them are still active. Last week, there were 27 total cases, with 19 returned to campus and eight active.
COVID-19 cases at Wayne State have improved during the past several weeks of the spring semester compared to the same weeks of the fall semester. At this time of the term last fall, the college had reported 149 positive cases, with 137 returned to campus and 12 active.
Wayne State issues a dashboard update every Friday. Students who are exposed or test positive are still either sent home or transferred to a local motel room in Wayne to quarantine or isolate.