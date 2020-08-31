Wayne State College released its COVID-19 numbers in a new online database Monday, which announced that 10 positive cases have occurred on the campus since Aug. 14.
The page will be updated with numbers weekly, according to the website.
Out of the 10 cases, eight have recovered and two are still active. Three of the individuals went into quarantine before the semester started on Aug 17.
The college doesn’t consider the number an outbreak but instead only isolated cases, according to the website. Students and staff are encouraged to report their symptoms daily through Wayne State’s #CampusClear app, and college administrators are using that data along with recommendations from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) to determine outbreaks.
The current positive cases also won’t be affecting in-person instruction. The college issued the following statement about switching to remote learning:
“We are very committed to sustaining face-to-face classes by promoting the health and safety of our campus community. Many students and families have shared passionately with us about how important the face-to-face college experience is to them and to their educational plans. All of our work and planning has been with the intent of opening in-person, and doing everything in our power to stay open safely. While this is an unprecedented situation, by working together as a community committed to the goal of a safe in-person fall semester, we can remain open.”
The college is utilizing both the TestNebraska public testing events in Wayne on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well as conducting its own TestNebraska tests on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning for students and staff.
Wayne State encourages students to test with the college, but if they test elsewhere, they should put their local address, so their test will be registered with NNPHD instead of another health department.
If students test positive or are exposed on campus, they can either go home to quarantine or be housed in a quarantine or isolation room with the college.
“We have communication protocols in place with faculty to notify them when someone will need to be absent from classes,” according to a statement on the COVID-19 case website page. “Our faculty are, as they would with any required absence from face-to-face instruction, doing a great job of working with students to ensure they can continue to keep pace in the class.”
To view the college’s current COVID-19 cases, visit the website: https://www.wsc.edu/news/article/552/covid-19_cases_at_wayne_state_college.