WAYNE — Wayne State College enrollment has grown for the sixth straight year, with a 3.4% increase over fall 2021 and a 26% increase since 2017.
The college’s graduate programs enrollment continues to grow, with a 7.1 % increase over last year and a nearly 60% increase in the past six years.
Wayne State’s total headcount increased by 145 students over 2021, with a 3.6% increase in new transfer students. The class of 2026 is one of the largest freshman classes in the college’s history at 790 students.
In addition to maintaining consistent enrollment, Wayne State has kept its retention rate for students moving from their first to second year of studies at nearly 74%. The average retention rate for open enrollment public four-year institutions like Wayne State is 61%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
“We take great pride in the confidence students and their families place in the college for their education year after year,” said Dr. Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State. “We know that to maintain our momentum and continue to serve the greatest number of students, we must keep a Wayne State degree affordable, accessible and relevant to students and the workforce. As we move into year one of the new strategic plan that was launched in the spring, we have dedicated ourselves to continuing the work we have done each year to ensure our students have access to a high-quality education.”
Wayne State College also works hard each year ensure students have access to an affordable education in a premium learning environment. During the past year, these efforts included freezing tuition and increasing financial aid benefits, renovating and expanding campus buildings, and securing partnerships and academic opportunities to provide excellent pathways to degrees.