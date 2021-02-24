Wayne State College has been recognized as a one of the seven Nebraska schools earning a 2021-22 Military Friendly School designation.
The school earned a bronze medal and will be published in a list of schools in the May issue of the G.I. Jobs magazine and at www.military friendly.com, according to a college media release. The designation includes both a bronze, silver and gold medal, along with a gold top 10 school medal.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships, military friendly. “Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey with 747 earning the designation.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.
According to the website, Wayne State "is an excellent choice for military service members and veterans.”
The college also is recognized for providing veteran students with academic and advanced placement credit for certain courses and providing a plan for students called to active duty. Wayne State is also a college with a yellow ribbon program and an ROTC program.