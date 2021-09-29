The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a $2.12 million grant to Wayne State College to be used to increase student success while reducing education gaps over the coming years.
The college received the grant through the Title III Strengthening Institutions program. It will be used over the course of five years, with annual awards of $375,000 to $450,000.
Administrators hope the funds will substantially reduce student performance gaps, while increasing retention and graduation rates. It’s the first time the college has received a grant through the Title III program.
“This grant provides the college with great resources for our students,” said Anne McCarthy, associate vice president for academic affairs. “We want to make life at Wayne State College easier for you. Whether it’s getting help from a peer before that hard exam, knowing where to go for help and advice or having faculty who know what you really need from a class, we have your back. This project allows us to take our support network to the next level and creates jobs for students who want to support their peers.”
Wayne State applied for the funds to supplement the resources the college uses on a daily basis to serve underrepresented student populations and provide the educational opportunities required for continued economic and workforce development.
The Wayne State Interventions program, termed WayS In, signals a tight integration of a variety of retention and success initiatives into a single enterprise that encompasses academic support, faculty innovations, and student peer mentoring.
“As our student population evolves, so do their needs in and out of the classroom,” said John Vinchattle, assistant to the vice president for academic affairs. “The WayS In program will help Wayne State College develop our student services and faculty supports to accommodate a new generation of learners.”
Wayne State will use the funds to support comprehensive academic success plans inside and outside the classroom. It also will fully fund new initiatives for the five-year period of the grant. These plans, which are shown by research to positively impact underrepresented student populations, include:
— Funding for peer educator and peer mentor programs that provide supportive role models and guides with similar interests and backgrounds, peer-led instruction and more on-campus jobs.
— First Year Experience courses that develop a sense of community and provide new students with training on the habits, resources and tools they need to succeed in college.
— A student performance and record-sharing platform that allows for coordinated care of at-risk students.
— Professional development opportunities for faculty and staff to stay up-to-date with hands-on learning, changing student demographics and use of technology through the creation of the Center for Faculty Development and Innovation.
“The development of this grant project and the upcoming implementation plan are hugely collaborative endeavors,” McCarthy said. “We have a great team here at Wayne State, and it is through our combined talents and efforts that we get to do this good work for our students and for our institution.”