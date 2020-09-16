Wayne State College and Northwestern College in Iowa are now partnering to offer two different pathways to a master of science in athletic training (MSAT), including a 3+2 option and a reservation agreement.
The 3+2 program allows students to receive a bachelor’s degree in applied human and sport physiology from Wayne State and an MSAT from Northwestern, all in five years, according to a college media release.
Three years would be completed at Wayne State and two years at Northwestern. Students have to complete 90 credit hours at Wayne State before transferring to Northwestern.
At the end of the five years, students would receive their MSAT and be ready to sit for the board of certification exam.
“This is a terrific opportunity for students to experience all that Wayne State has to offer and complete a master’s degree in athletic training at a well-recognized regional institution, all in five years,” said Dr. Kris Fox, Wayne State professor of applied human and sport physiology.“The 3+2 program allows students to enter the workforce a full year ahead of the traditional route.”
Wayne State and Northwestern also have an agreement in which Northwestern’s MSAT program reserves two spots each year just for Wayne State students. This can be for students pursuing the 3+2 route or the traditional route.
Wayne State has a similar 3+2 partnership with Midland University and a similar reservation agreement with the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
* * *
