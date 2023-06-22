WAYNE — Designed to help teachers generate more interest in science and physics among their students, Wayne State College hosted its first summer physics demonstrations workshop for middle school and high school teachers.
The one-day workshop featured numerous classic physics demonstrations covering a variety of topics. They included center of mass, force, fluid dynamics, optics and electricity.
“We want these teachers to take this experience back to their classrooms and raise the interest in science and physics for their students,” said Adam Davis, professor of physics at Wayne State and director of the workshop. “Obviously, we want this to become an annual event. We received a lot of positive feedback from our participants that we can use to enhance future workshops.”
The workshop is part of the department of physical sciences and mathematics at Wayne State. Students in the department are prepared for advanced work in the fields of mathematics or physical science (physics, chemistry and earth science) and certain fields of health care such as medicine, optometry, pharmacy and radiography.
Located in the Carhart Science Building, the department features state-of-the-art physical and chemical science labs with cutting-edge equipment. Wayne State also boasts the Fred G. Dale Planetarium, the most technologically advanced planetarium in the state, offering weekly shows often led by Wayne State students on a 30-foot dome.
