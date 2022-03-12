WAYNE — The Wayne State Foundation has announced the addition of Melissa Nelsen as director of major gifts.

“I am very honored to be joining the Wayne State Foundation and am excited to work alongside an exceptional team while connecting with fellow alumni and friends of Wayne State College,” Nelsen said.

Wayne State Foundation CEO Kevin Armstrong said Nelsen’s experience in fundraising and relationship management would help the foundation continue to raise much-needed funds for scholarships, building projects and other initiatives taking place at Wayne State.

Nelsen brings more than three years of experience working in fundraising from her previous role as the foundation and marketing director at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Nelsen and her husband, Kyle (WSC facilities director), have called Wayne home since 2000 after graduating from WSC.

