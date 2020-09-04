Despite the pandemic, Wayne State College saw an increase in enrollment this fall, mainly due to welcoming the second-largest freshman class on record.
Overall the college has a total of 3,865 students this semester with a freshman class of 821. This is a jump from last year’s numbers of an enrollment with 3,689 students and a freshman class of 730, according to a Nebraska State College System (NSCS) release.
This year’s freshman enrollment is just five students short of the largest class that entered in 1968 during the height of the Vietnam War, according to a college media release.
“To welcome another record freshman class to Wayne State is a direct reflection of who we are as an institution,” said Kevin Halle, director of admissions. “That is, we are accessible, affordable and committed to providing opportunities.”
NSCS recorded an overall gain of 1.37% in full-time students from its three colleges, according to a media release. This year’s numbers won’t be final until Oct. 15, which is the NSCS census.
Peru State College recorded an increase in graduate students, and Chadron State College had a higher retention rate this year. But Wayne State was the only college in NSCS to see an increase in overall fall enrollment.
“Being able to share such positive news during this challenging time is a testament to the diligent work of Chadron, Peru and Wayne State colleges and their dedicated faculty and staff,” said Paul Turman, NSCS chancellor, in an official statement. “They listened to the needs of their students and understood the importance of face-to-face courses.”
Recruiting students this year was a challenge for Wayne State, Halle said.
Normally admission staff travel often, stopping at high schools for college fairs and meeting students and families in person. The pandemic shifted most of the recruitment online.
“Our staff rose to the occasion and became very creative in hosting online social media efforts and regular online office hours,” Halle said. “We conducted those a couple of times a week, with online webinars and chat assistance. We also remained open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the office.”
While many schools around the country struggled with decreasing enrollment, the admissions department remained positive about Wayne State’s prospective numbers, Halle said. The college continuously received strong applications throughout the recruitment process.
“I have to give credit to our campus, to be accommodating to the students here and the students who wanted to join us,” Halle said. “We were dedicated to providing (students) with an outstanding opportunity at Wayne, and that’s the nature of our work — it takes a group effort to do this.”
Marysz Rames, college president, also credited Wayne State faculty and staff for their efforts to keep classes in-person this semester during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are delighted to sustain such positive growth at the college,” said Marysz Rames, college president, in a media release. “The challenges we all face with the pandemic and its effects on so many aspects of our lives made our work that much harder. But the flexibility and creativity of our employees helped maintain the face-to-face experience that so many of our students indicated was a priority for them. We are hopeful that our community’s commitment to public health will see us through to a safe and successful fall semester.”