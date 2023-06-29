Junior high and high school students from Nebraska helped Wayne State College celebrate the fifth anniversary of its criminal justice crime scene investigation (CSI) facility by attending Criminal Justice Camp CSI.
Camp CSI participants were able to conduct a crime scene investigation by collecting, documenting and processing criminal evidence such as bloodstain spatter analysis, fingerprint acquisition and identification and shoe and tool impressions.
These types of activities cannot occur in a traditional classroom because of the space requirements and, more importantly, the inability to provide credible simulations.
Completed in 2018, the Wayne State Criminal Justice Crime Scene Investigation Facility provides a practical training site to amplify classroom instruction.
Ronald Loggins, dean of Wayne State’s School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice, said the facility has been pivotal in helping faculty extend their teaching beyond the traditional classroom.
“Our faculty lead Camp CSI participants through hands-on activities in collecting and analyzing evidence, which fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” Loggins said. “Camp attendees get a taste of what is in store for them in their career and what they can also expect when they attend Wayne State.”
Loggins said the camp provides students a glimpse at the cutting-edge coursework available to them when they attend Wayne State.
“Ultimately, we hope the camp attendees are inspired to pursue criminal justice or forensic science as a career,” Loggins said.
In addition to the educational experiences related to criminal investigations, the lab allows Wayne State students to gain courtroom experience associated with cases they investigate. Learning experiences include testifying in court, introducing evidence effectively, interviewing witnesses and, for students interested in pre-law, conducting a mock trial.
Local judges and attorneys assist students with these experiential learning activities. Additionally, Wayne State Criminal Justice Club members may participate in regional and national crime scene investigation competitions in association with Lambda Alpha Epsilon, a criminal justice association.
The interior of the facility provides an academic learning space to accommodate students and ample space to set up various simulated crime scenes. This house includes all standard features present in a typical house. The exterior features dedicated outdoor space for footwear and tire imprint analysis, entomological projects and burial of carcasses to study decay.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about Wayne State’s Criminal Justice Department, visit www.wsc.edu/cj.