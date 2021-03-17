More than 300 Wayne State College employees have already received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and the school is ready to administer about 100 more doses this week.

Staff members receiving their first dose will be able to get their second during clinics with Providence Medical Center in Wayne on March 29, 30 and April 2.

About 67% of Wayne State employees are interested in receiving the vaccine, said Jay Collier, director of college relations. Several surveys were sent out at the beginning of the year to assess how many educators would be wanting to get vaccinated during Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan.

“We had some people who expressed interest to hold off scheduling of the initial round, because the first round would be prior to Easter weekend,” Collier said. “People didn’t want to risk it with the second shot, getting a reaction on that weekend, so they waited for this week’s clinic.”

The college has been working with the medical center to find times for staff to get their dose either late in the day or after regular work hours.

“Every day it seems like they are accelerating delivery of the vaccine; this moved faster for us than we thought it would because all of a sudden we got a bigger influx of vaccines in the area,” Collier said.

The college also is discussing the possibility of vaccinating students if the state moves to Phase 2 of its plan before the end of the semester on May 7.

While essential workers in sectors such as education, public transit and grocery are receiving doses in Phase 1b, people age 16-49 are in Phase 2b of the state’s vaccination plan, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The department targets that group to start receiving doses in May.

But some student employees are getting vaccinated right now, Collier said. Students who are working in places like residence halls, campus offices and food services at Wayne State are eligible to receive their dose with the rest of the college’s staff.

