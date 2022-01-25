WAYNE — The Wayne State College Choirs and Doane Choir Concert will be Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
The WSC Concert Choir, WSC Chamber Choir and the Doane Choir perform separate sets and then join voices for a compelling conclusion. The concert is free and open to the public.
Poignant repertoire sung by the combined choirs conveys unity. “Sing Gently” by Eric Whitacre personifies the healing power of personal connection. “In Meeting We Are Blessed” by Troy Robertson articulates the significance of compassionate friendship.
The WSC Choirs are conducted by Dr. Matthew Armstrong, director of choirs. The Doane Choir of Crete is directed by Dr. Kurt Runestad, who is a native of Wayne. He is the son of Dr. Cornell Runestad, who was choral director at WSC from 1970 to 1995.
The choir room in the Peterson Fine Arts Building under renovation will be named after Dr. Cornell Runestad to honor 25 years of dedication and leadership at WSC.
For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.