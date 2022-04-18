WAYNE — Wayne State College students are pledging to walk or bike to school and back home on Wednesday, April 20.
Students in the WSC Business Ethics classes chose the pledge campaign to promote environmental responsibility and personal health. According to a study done by the Pacific Institute, walking 1½ miles a day instead of driving that distance produces only a quarter of the amount of greenhouse gas that driving would create. The CDC, or Centers for Disease Control, reports that the more vehicles being driven is related to higher asthma rates, as well as higher numbers of auto accidents and deaths. Finally, walking relates to lower risks of problematic diseases such as heart disease, stroke and glaucoma.
Obviously, walking is not feasible for everyone. Many people have long distances they need to drive to get to work or school, and many careers involve driving to transport goods. Finding ways to avoid or even minimize the time that a vehicle is running can benefit the planet and the community by promoting better air quality, lower traffic-related instances and a healthier society.
Any commuters who also would like to participate and take the pledge for walk-to-school day are encouraged to find a friend or someone they can carpool with that day. Community members and businesses are encouraged to take the pledge online using the survey. If community members would like more information about the pledge drive, they are encouraged to contact one of the groups involved.
The online pledge may be found on the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts of Wayne State College Business or WSC Green Team. All are welcome to join in the effort as part of the Wayne State College Earth Week. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #walkingwildcats.