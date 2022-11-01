Brayden Sharp, a senior at Wayne State College, is hooked on fishing.
And it was Sharp’s love for fishing — with a competitive edge — that led him to create a fishing club at Wayne State College.
Sharp said it took about two years for him and his brother, Clayton, to create the club at Wayne State, but it finally started at the school last spring with the aspiration to provide people with the resources needed to compete in fishing tournaments.
“We have enough resources and a big enough platform to provide that to people who want to get into the sport that might not have all the resources off the bat,” Sharp said.
Sharp said fishing in tournaments can get expensive — from the costs of traveling across the nation to buying a boat. It costs at least a couple hundred dollars if not almost $1,000 to go to each event, he said.
“The hard part about getting new people (for the club) is finding a boat,” Sharp said, “because the college doesn't provide boats. So that's the biggest thing that is difficult for new members.”
The club has one boat, which is used by Sharp. But when competing at fishing tournaments, each team consists of two people per boat. The boats also have to be up to tournament standards, Sharp said.
But Sharp is the only member of the club so far — with his wife occasionally subbing in for fishing tournaments.
“Essentially, this fall semester has just been myself,” Sharp said. “... We participated in the B.A.S.S Nation state qualifier. And we did pretty well.”
Since the club’s inception last spring, it won a tournament in May with its winning catches weighing in at 18.42 pounds on the first day and 11.57 pounds on the second day. Sharp’s team also placed third in a tournament in June.
Pat Lutt, the fishing club’s advisor at Wayne State College, said he was surprised by the club’s performance this year.
According to Lutt, the fishing club recently competed in a tournament in October and although Wayne State’s team didn’t catch fish large enough to count, the competition they went against was impressive.
“There was a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota team competing along with a couple of teams from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln,” Lutt said. “Some of the states closer to the tournament sent five plus teams to compete.”
Sharp said that just like with any other sport, he practices for the fishing tournaments, which is usually at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk.
“(We’re) giving students that ability to take something that they enjoy outdoors,” Sharp said, “and then we have a competitive platform is something that I hope to grow. It's a lot bigger down South, and it's just kind of working this way.”