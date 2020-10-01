WAYNE — Wayne State College has a number of planetarium shows available to the public through October.
October shows include:
— Friday, Oct. 2: 7 p.m. Planetarium show — Earth, Moon, and Sun; 8 p.m. Laser show — Laser Classic Rock; 9 p.m. Laser show — Laser Zeppelin
— Saturday, Oct. 3: 1 p.m. Planetarium show — Space Opera; 2 p.m. Laser show — Laser Pink Floyd; 3 p.m. Laser show — Laser Beatles
— Friday, Oct. 9: 7 p.m. Planetarium show — The Last Question (based on the short story by Isaac Asimov); 8 p.m. Laser show — Laser ’60s
— Saturday, Oct. 10: 1 p.m. Planetarium show — Distant Worlds, Alien Life? 2 p.m. Laser show — Laser Beatles
—Friday, Oct. 16: 7 p.m. Planetarium show — Firefall; 8 p.m. Laser show — Laser Fun
— Saturday, Oct. 17: 1 p.m. Planetarium show — Exoplanets; 2 p.m. Laser show — Laser Classic Rock
— Friday, Oct. 23: 7 p.m. Planetarium show — Seeing: A Photon's Journey through Time, Space, and Mind; 8 p.m. Laser show — Laser Pink Floyd
— Saturday, Oct. 24: 1 p.m. Planetarium show — Sky watchers of Africa; 2 p.m. Laser show — Laser Zeppelin
— Friday, Oct. 30: 7 p.m. — Laser Fun; 8 p.m. — Laser Beatles; 9 p.m. — Laser Classic Rock; 10 p.m. — Laser Pink Floyd; 11 p.m. — Laser Zeppelin
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited to a maximum of 25 people. Everyone is required to wear a mask. (If you don't have one, one will be provided.)
* * *
Want to learn more?
For virtual private shows or other questions, contact Dr. Todd Young, planetarium director, at toyoung1@wsc.edu, 402-375-7471.