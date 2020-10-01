Wayne State College logo NDN

WAYNE — Wayne State College has a number of planetarium shows available to the public through October.

October shows include:

— Friday, Oct. 2: 7 p.m. Planetarium show — Earth, Moon, and Sun; 8 p.m. Laser show — Laser Classic Rock; 9 p.m. Laser show — Laser Zeppelin

— Saturday, Oct. 3: 1 p.m. Planetarium show — Space Opera; 2 p.m. Laser show — Laser Pink Floyd; 3 p.m. Laser show — Laser Beatles

— Friday, Oct. 9: 7 p.m. Planetarium show — The Last Question (based on the short story by Isaac Asimov); 8 p.m. Laser show — Laser ’60s

— Saturday, Oct. 10: 1 p.m. Planetarium show — Distant Worlds, Alien Life? 2 p.m. Laser show — Laser Beatles

—Friday, Oct. 16: 7 p.m. Planetarium show — Firefall; 8 p.m. Laser show — Laser Fun

— Saturday, Oct. 17: 1 p.m. Planetarium show — Exoplanets; 2 p.m. Laser show — Laser Classic Rock

— Friday, Oct. 23: 7 p.m. Planetarium show — Seeing: A Photon's Journey through Time, Space, and Mind; 8 p.m. Laser show — Laser Pink Floyd

— Saturday, Oct. 24: 1 p.m. Planetarium show — Sky watchers of Africa; 2 p.m. Laser show — Laser Zeppelin

— Friday, Oct. 30: 7 p.m. — Laser Fun; 8 p.m. — Laser Beatles; 9 p.m. — Laser Classic Rock; 10 p.m. — Laser Pink Floyd; 11 p.m. — Laser Zeppelin

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited to a maximum of 25 people. Everyone is required to wear a mask. (If you don't have one, one will be provided.)

* * *

Want to learn more?

For virtual private shows or other questions, contact Dr. Todd Young, planetarium director, at toyoung1@wsc.edu, 402-375-7471.

Tags

In other news

UPDATE: Missing man found

UPDATE: Missing man found

The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Wiechelman has been canceled. He has been located safe in Texas.