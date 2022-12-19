Additive manufacturing — known more widely as 3D printing — can be tough to master. But Wayne State College students Zach Covington and Sarahi Lopez proved their talent at the SkillsUSA National Competition in Atlanta last summer.
SkillsUSA is a “nonprofit national education association (which) serves middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations,” according to the organization’s website.
In late November, Covington and Lopez were recognized for their accomplishments at a Commissioner of Education/Governor’s reception at the state Capitol’s rotunda in Lincoln.
The two students placed first in the additive manufacturing category, making them WSC’s first-ever national champions in the SkillsUSA competition.
At the state level, Covington and Lopez worked on a “Lockbox Challenge,” which required the students to design a locking container that had to “roll, drop and hold $4 of change without breaking open,” Covington said.
Covington also described a state-level competition to design a coin sorter. Where most coin sorters are large and rely on gravity to sort coins into columns, Covington and Lopez designed a sorter that would be portable and easily accessible to visually challenged users.
“Our design was small and fit inside a wallet,” Covington said. “The user would be able to grab a coin without knowing what it was, and drag it along the piece of plastic until it fit into its desired hole. Each hole was labeled. ... That way someone with this (accessibility) problem would easily be able to pay with their change.”
At the national level, Covington and Lopez designed a motor box housing, among other tasks.
“When we first built the enclosure, it looked like everyone else's,” Lopez said of the team’s project. “We knew we needed a new approach to the design. ... I was overjoyed that our time and effort paid off.”
Covington and Lopez each were awarded a 3D printer, a scholarship and conference passes to an additive manufacturing conference in the spring as part of their first-place prize.