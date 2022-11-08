Wayne State College and Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago signed three new agreements on Monday, furthering the partnership between the two institutions.
The agreements will allow students in biology, chemistry and elementary education to turn their associate degrees from Little Priest into bachelor’s degrees at Wayne State.
Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State, said Little Priest students would earn their bachelor’s from Wayne State in a “timeless, seamless manner.”
Students at Little Priest will be able to layer credits from both institutions to earn a bachelor’s degree, Rames said.
Little Priest students will transfer around 60 credits that they earned for their associate degree to Wayne State. The students then will take around 60 credits at Wayne State, earning their bachelor’s degree in only two years.
“The work that we do every day makes a difference in the lives of our students. This makes it a very special day,” Rames said.
Rames said Wayne State and Little Priest share a common interest in helping first-generation students earn their degrees.
“I'm very passionate about helping them continue to grow,” Rames said. “This is a part of the state that is in our service region … so what a great way to be able to support the indigenous people of Nebraska and really build that bridge for them.”
Wayne State and Little Priest have maintained a partnership since 2018 when an agreement for business administration students was signed. Similar to the recently signed agreements, the business administration agreement allows Little Priest students to earn a bachelor’s from Wayne State.
Manoj Patil, president of Little Priest Tribal College, said the partnership with Wayne State has been a “ray of hope” for students.
“Poverty is a big issue on the reservation,” Patil said, “so this huge financial incentive has given hope for our students to continue their undergraduate studies with the financial support.”
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 42.2% of the population in Winnebago lived below the poverty line in 2020. This was higher than the national average of 12.8%.
Loretta Broberg, director of teaching and learning at Little Priest, said the agreements with Wayne State would help improve the credibility of Little Priest.
“There's always been a thing in tribal education that many people don’t believe in the credibility of tribal institutions,” Broberg said. ”Having these agreements with mainstream institutions definitely improves our credibility as an institution of higher education. So I greatly appreciate and look forward to working with Wayne State.”
Patil said Little Priest students would be able to take advantage of the new agreements in the fall of 2023.
“At Little Priest Tribal College, we do not count numbers,” Patil said. “We count the impact, and our impact is already formidable.”