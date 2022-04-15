WAYNE — The Wayne State College Fred G. Dale Planetarium will have a special planetarium program for Easter — "The Sistine Chapel." This program will be presented on Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday, April 17, at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Come to the planetarium to gaze upon the same artwork found at the Sistine Chapel. After a short history of the chapel, there will be a detailed explanation of all of Michelangelo's works, including "The Creation of Adam," "The Book of Genesis," the stories of Noah and Moses and "The Last Judgment." These presentations are first come, first served, with donations suggested for adults and children.