WAYNE — The Wayne State College Fred G. Dale Planetarium will have a special planetarium program for Easter — "The Sistine Chapel." This program will be presented on Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday, April 17, at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Come to the planetarium to gaze upon the same artwork found at the Sistine Chapel. After a short history of the chapel, there will be a detailed explanation of all of Michelangelo's works, including "The Creation of Adam," "The Book of Genesis," the stories of Noah and Moses and "The Last Judgment." These presentations are first come, first served, with donations suggested for adults and children.

Decision likely to be made on funding request in May

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners will need another month before determining whether to provide $750,000 to help North Fork Area Transit purchase a building for office space and bus storage, as well as to partially fund initial operations for additional routes.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging symbolic loss of its navy's flagship in the Black Sea.

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank James posted dozens of videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness. One stands out for its relative calm: A silent shot of a packed New York City subway car in which he raises his finger to point out passengers, one by one.