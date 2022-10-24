Wayne State College honored four graduates with the Outstanding Alumni Award and one graduate with the Alumni Service Award during homecoming on Oct. 8. The alumni award recognizes a graduate from each of the four schools at WSC. The Alumni Service Award is given to an individual who has enhanced the college through dedicated service, promotion, financial support and other efforts to Wayne State College..
Recipients of the Outstanding Alumni Award were Neal Schnoor ‘90, president at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota; Cheri (McDonald) Polenske ‘08, chief information officer at the Nebraska State College System in Lincoln; Johanna Barnes ’97, ’06 MSE, professor of education at Wayne State College; and DaVarryl Williamson ‘93, 10-time national amateur champion and former professional heavyweight boxer, two-time national Golden Gloves champion, Colorado Sports Hall of Fame inductee and owner/operator of TOS Boxing gym in Englewood, Colorado.
The 2022 recipient of the Alumni Service Award is Donald Koeber, who is a native of Wayne and is a 1970 graduate of Wayne State College. He later obtained his doctor of optometry degree in 1978 from Illinois College of Optometry. Koeber is involved in the community and serves on many organizations — including as the president of the Wayne State Foundation, where he has been a board member for 36 years. Koeber and his wife, Claudia, also a 1970 graduate of WSC, reside in Wayne. They have been active with the Wayne State Foundation and have supported many campus projects and initiatives.