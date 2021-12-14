Wayne State College commencement set for Friday

Wayne State College will host commencement for graduate and undergraduate students in Rice Auditorium at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. Commencement will be live-streamed from the Wayne State College website.
Glenda Gallisath is the recipient of the Wayne State Foundation’s Alumni Achievement Award, which is presented to a graduate who has attained outstanding achievement in his or her career and community and has provided support to Wayne State College.
Gallisath graduated from Wayne State College in 1984 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration (management) with honors. She earned an MBA from the University of South Dakota and began her career in higher education in 1985 as a full-time business faculty member at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. In a few years, Gallisath transitioned to a full-time academic administrative position at Morningside and later served in various leadership roles at Western Iowa Tech Community College through 2000. Gallisath also earned a Ph.D in higher education at Iowa State University and completed the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University.
For 25 years, Gallisath served at the dean and vice president levels at community and two-year colleges, and at public and private baccalaureate and graduate institutions in rural and urban settings in the Midwest. Her accomplishments often focused on developing new academic programs, academic partnerships with high schools and colleges/universities and community outreach.
Three student speakers will be included in the commencement ceremony. Tanner Johnston of Wausa will deliver the invocation. He is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in special education K-12. He is the son of Camille and Kyle Johnston of Lubbock, Texas. Johnston was a member of Kappa Delta Pi National Honor Society in Education and Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society for Nontraditional Students. He served as a member of the board of directors for TeamMates in Wausa and has volunteered as a youth 5-and-under softball coach. Johnston plans on teaching special education and coaching in Northeast Nebraska after graduation while continuing his education with the pursuit of a master’s degree in educational administration. He and his wife, Carlie, have two daughters, Lennon and Baylor.
Sabrina Donatila Sack of Waverly will deliver a commencement address. She is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with endorsements in English as a Second Language and reading/writing. She is the daughter of Patricia Sack of San Salvador, El Salvador, and Herbert Sack of Lincoln. Sack made the dean’s list for four years, the athletic dean’s list for two years and was a Gold Star finalist at National FFA for agriculture education proficiency. She was active in the Northeast Nebraska Teacher Academy and the Nebraska State Education Association Aspiring Educators, Active Minds. Sack plans to teach elementary education in Omaha after graduation.
Emma Todd of Neola, Iowa, will deliver a commencement address. She is graduating with a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. She is the daughter of Davin and Denise Dickerson of Neola, Iowa. Todd graduated from Wayne State with a bachelor’s degree in human service counseling in May 2019. She was a member of the Philomathean Presidential Honors Society and Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology as an undergraduate student. Todd plans to establish a family private practice for counseling in a rural community with her father and brother after graduation.