WAYNE — Wayne State College will host a variety of camps this summer that will provide an opportunity for students to get a taste of a wide range of professional programs of study.
The camps offer the chance for students of all ages to immerse themselves in music, speech, crime scene investigation and athletics.
— Criminal Justice: Camp CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) — Wednesday, June 21. The CSI Camp offers two sessions: One for students in grades 7-9 (must have completed sixth grade), and one for students in grades 10-12. The camp features fingerprint identification, evidence collection, blood spatter analysis, mock crime scenes and shoe and tool impressions on campus in Wayne State’s Criminal Justice Crime Scene Investigation Facility, 211 E. 10th St. in Wayne. Students may register by the Sunday, June 7, deadline at www.wsc.edu/csi-camp. The registration fee includes a T-shirt, with grades 7-9 running from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and grades 10-12 going from 1 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact Tara Wiles, 402-375-7542, or tawiles1@wsc.edu.
— Speech Camp — Wednesday, June 21, through Saturday, June 24. The camp, open to students in grades 7-12, features training with award-winning coaches, competitors and communication professors. An advanced writing section and social opportunities also are included. Register at https://rb.gy/05gsl by the Sunday, June 7, deadline. For more information, contact Jonathan Laner, Wayne State forensics coach, at jolane01@wsc.edu.
— Summer Music Camp — Monday, July 31, through Thursday, Aug. 3. The Wayne State College Summer Music Camp, open to students in grades 5-12 (must have completed fifth grade), will provide learning opportunities in band, jazz, sight singing, choir, ukulele, conducting and individual lessons as well as social gatherings. Register at www.wsc.edu/music-camp by the Monday, July 24, deadline. For more information, contact Sarah Farr at safarr1@wsc.edu.
— Wildcat Athletic Camps — Wayne State hosts a variety of sports camps throughout the year. Typically, football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball will schedule summer leagues, as well as individual and team camps, in late May, June and July. Summer camp information and registration for 2023 may be found at www.wscsportscamps.com.