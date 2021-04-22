Wayne police officer Domenic Consoli is teaching 29 students in the Wayne State College class "Police and Society."
The Wayne Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Wayne State College Campus Security Office demonstrated traffic stops simulated during the day and nighttime near the Campus Security Building. Consoli said he believes a good portion of his class has never been stopped by the police for minor traffic offenses. Even though the majority of the students were criminal justice majors, the goal of the scenario was to make the students feel comfortable when they do get stopped by the police at some point in their lifetimes.
“I just feel that it was a great opportunity for the students to go through the scenarios so they can hopefully be at a little more ease when they do get stopped,” Consoli said. “The students asked questions of the officers and went over the events of the traffic stop that make it go smoother.”
The goal also has been to teach the students about having the proper paperwork in the vehicle and other details. Students will not be tested on these scenarios.
Officers assisting with the class included: Brandon Ziska of Wayne State College Campus Security, Drew Marshall of the City of Wayne Police Department and Clayton Bratcher of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
Wayne State College students involved in the simulations included: Julieann Puls of Elwood; Trinity Seery of Oakland; Madaline Taake of Norfolk; Alison Korth of Battle Creek; Jordan Lamprecht of Ponca; Alexis Kopecky of Newman Grove; Willow Olsen of LeMars, Iowa; Kecia Schenk of Wayne; Shelley Loberg of Wausa; Brady Korth of Norfolk; Cole Klein of Papillion; Brooke Rathbun of Omaha; Parker Castleman of Lincoln; Naomy Paris of Willemstad, Curaçao; Elizabeth Welke of Battle Creek; Devyn Davis of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.; Larissa Pietersz of Willemstad, Curaçao; Jayden Arehart of Neligh; Sumithra Wemhoff of Platte Center; and Priscilla Winklaar of Wilemstad, Curaçao.