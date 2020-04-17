WSC and Chartwells

David McMahan and Deb Chase, members of the Wayne State College's Student Affairs office, help pack boxes of goods and meals that were donated to local organizations in need. 

 Courtesy photo

As part of the Good Goes Round campaign last month, Wayne State College and Chartwells Higher Education have united to help out those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over a two-week period last month, $15,600 in goods and meals were donated to local organizations in need. These items and meals were used to support students, community members and neighbors.

In coordination with Chartwells Dining Services at Wayne State, the students holding declining balance funds in their meal plans, have been afforded the opportunity to donate some of the funds to support local charitable organizations.

Donations totaled $7,400, and Chartwells donated an additional $8,200 worth of goods to be donated. The Chartwells team, led by managers Mary French and Kevin Maly, prepped, packaged and delivered more than 3,000 items and the equivalency of more than 1,120 meals to the campus Morey Hall Food Pantry, the Wayne County Food Bank, the Orphan Grain Train and the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

In addition, nearly 200 snack packs were packed and donated to the Wayne Community School District as part of its backpack program.

In the absence of student volunteers, members of the Chartwells dining team and of the Wayne State College Office of Student Affairs came together for the Good Goes Round campaign. A freshly baked bagel was included in each box.

The Good Goes Round campaign calls on people to spread kindness and fill the world with good. Through this program, Chartwells Higher Education, together with MATTER, a Minnesota-based global nonprofit, and General Mills Foodservice packed and distributed the boxes for local families and individuals. Each box also includes nutrition information, as well as a YouMATTER handwritten note of encouragement and inspiration for the recipients.

Sparklight donates $300,000

In an effort to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts across its 21-state footprint, Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund and $150,000 to local food banks in the markets they serve.

Meals on Wheels America supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

In addition to monetary donations, Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have opened more than 120 free Wi-Fi hotspots in local office parking lots and other public areas across their footprint for public use during the pandemic to keep individuals and communities connected.

Donation to Faith Regional

Maurices, a women's apparel brand with a store at the Sunset Plaza in Norfolk, is donating $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals to support health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this donation, Faith Regional Health Services Foundation in Norfolk will receive a donation.

"With stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local health care workers who are on the frontlines treating patients in rural hospitals,” said George Goldfarb, president and CEO of Maurices. “These individuals are truly hometown health care heroes."

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund sets up COVID-19 account

Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund sets up COVID-19 account

The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund has established a COVID-19 response account in an effort to raise funds and make grants to local governmental and 501(c)(3) entities working to address the impact of the outbreak on the community, region and vulnerable community members.

Shooting range gets tentative approval east of Madison

Shooting range gets tentative approval east of Madison

Despite some objections about noise, a proposed trap and skeet shooting range just outside the Madison city limits was approved by the Madison County Joint Planning Commission on Thursday evening, but still must go to the Madison County board of commissioners for final approval.

Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who started in films as a macho heavy and later in his career won plaudits for his stage work in plays by William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, has died. He was 81.

Project Homeless Connect postponed

Project Homeless Connect postponed

Project Homeless Connect — an event designed to help address the needs of individuals and families in the Norfolk area who are experiencing homelessness or near homelessness — has been postponed until a later date.