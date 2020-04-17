As part of the Good Goes Round campaign last month, Wayne State College and Chartwells Higher Education have united to help out those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over a two-week period last month, $15,600 in goods and meals were donated to local organizations in need. These items and meals were used to support students, community members and neighbors.
In coordination with Chartwells Dining Services at Wayne State, the students holding declining balance funds in their meal plans, have been afforded the opportunity to donate some of the funds to support local charitable organizations.
Donations totaled $7,400, and Chartwells donated an additional $8,200 worth of goods to be donated. The Chartwells team, led by managers Mary French and Kevin Maly, prepped, packaged and delivered more than 3,000 items and the equivalency of more than 1,120 meals to the campus Morey Hall Food Pantry, the Wayne County Food Bank, the Orphan Grain Train and the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
In addition, nearly 200 snack packs were packed and donated to the Wayne Community School District as part of its backpack program.
In the absence of student volunteers, members of the Chartwells dining team and of the Wayne State College Office of Student Affairs came together for the Good Goes Round campaign. A freshly baked bagel was included in each box.
The Good Goes Round campaign calls on people to spread kindness and fill the world with good. Through this program, Chartwells Higher Education, together with MATTER, a Minnesota-based global nonprofit, and General Mills Foodservice packed and distributed the boxes for local families and individuals. Each box also includes nutrition information, as well as a YouMATTER handwritten note of encouragement and inspiration for the recipients.
Sparklight donates $300,000
In an effort to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts across its 21-state footprint, Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund and $150,000 to local food banks in the markets they serve.
Meals on Wheels America supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.
In addition to monetary donations, Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have opened more than 120 free Wi-Fi hotspots in local office parking lots and other public areas across their footprint for public use during the pandemic to keep individuals and communities connected.
Donation to Faith Regional
Maurices, a women's apparel brand with a store at the Sunset Plaza in Norfolk, is donating $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals to support health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this donation, Faith Regional Health Services Foundation in Norfolk will receive a donation.
"With stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local health care workers who are on the frontlines treating patients in rural hospitals,” said George Goldfarb, president and CEO of Maurices. “These individuals are truly hometown health care heroes."