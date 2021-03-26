A group of students in Wayne State College’s cooperative education program will soon have a home in downtown Norfolk to work locally while earning their degrees.
The college’s Growing Together Career Scholars Program is seeking developers for apartment housing to eventually accommodate 75 seniors.
Students will be working in Norfolk over a nine-month period, and then they are required to remain working in Northeast Nebraska after graduation. The program is part of the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative from the Aksarben Foundation.
The building will be located between First and Seventh streets and Braasch and Madison avenues, according to the proposal. Construction has to be completed by August 2023 because the program’s current students will be seniors that year.
The education program has its first cohort of 30 freshmen but will increase the number over the next two years. The future apartment building has to have enough space for 30 students by the fall of 2023, 45 students by the fall of 2024 and 75 students by the fall of 2025.
The goal of the Wayne State program, along with the Growing Together initiative, is to retain young professionals and grow the future workforce in Northeast Nebraska.
Michael Keibler, Wayne State’s executive director of the program, said this would happen as the selected seniors will “live, work and play in Norfolk.”
“They will do three years of an accelerated curriculum on campus in multiple fields of study, which makes this program really unique compared to any cooperative,” he said. “Then their final year, they work 30 hours a week and participate in three credit hours of learning.”
Keibler said students are on a “six-semester road map” to cooperative education. Each semester is focusing on one area of development in their choice of career field.
Students will learn skills like oral communication, leadership and problem solving, and then advance to focusing on career readiness and community and employer engagement before their senior year in Norfolk.
Keibler said the college is starting interviews for the next cohort on Monday. Selected students receive up to $10,000 to help cover tuition, room and board.
The college is asking for the apartment developer to charge between $600 and $700 per month for the cooperative education students. The units will either be one, two or three bedrooms and will be fully furnished.
Keibler said there’s been heavy interest in the project from local developers. Companies might remodel an existing building or create new housing.
The college is hosting a conference for developers on Thursday, April 1. Proposals are due by Friday, May 7, and a developer will be selected by May 17.
Keibler said he couldn’t be any happier with how the first year has gone in the program.
“They are an amazing bunch of students,” he said. “They have grit and determination and now they have a roadmap and opportunity — that’s what we’re building.”