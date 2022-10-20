The Wayne State Career Scholars program recently celebrated one of its finest students and recognized one of its business partners for its significant work supporting the college’s premier cooperative education program.
The first event, a mixer for 159 students in the program’s three cohorts, honored Abbie Gardner with the 2021-22 Excellence in Experiential Learning — Cooperative Education Award. The second event, a sophomore parent-student dinner, presented the 2021-22 Employer of the Year — Cooperative Education Award to Midwest Bank.
This year, the Wayne State Career Services office implemented a recognition program called "Cat Tracks Signature Awards." These awards are designed to recognize outstanding students, faculty, staff and employers for their commitment to promoting the career readiness and experiential learning of WSC students.
Gardner was selected for her leadership and activities in the Growing Together Career Scholars program. She is the president of the Wayne State Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization (CEO) Chapter. Gardner plays a vital role in being an ambassador for the co-op program, a mentor to incoming freshmen and a role model for experiential learning. She completed an experiential learning internship with Norfolk Iron & Metal during the summer and continues to work there part time in finance.
Midwest Bank was selected for its significant contributions made to the Growing Together Career Scholars co-op program, early student engagement, sponsorship of curriculum and events, and recruitment of Wayne State career scholar students for experiential learning.