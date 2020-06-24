Wayne State logo

Wayne State College has canceled its graduation ceremony for spring 2020 graduates because of COVID-19.

For the several weeks the college has been discussing ways to hold an in-person ceremony, but administrators decided that it would have been impossible with current restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

“Many factors played a part in the college’s decision, especially those that affected attendance, decorum and tradition,” said President Marysz Rames in a statement on the college’s website. “Restrictions and guidance regarding crowd sizes would have meant moving the ceremony to Memorial Stadium from the traditional Willow Bowl site. Additionally, logistics would have required limiting the attendance of faculty, staff, family members and guests. This would have required the college to host multiple ceremonies to accommodate everyone.”

Wayne State is inviting graduates to return and take part in a ceremony of their choice in the future. Students have to provide the college with 30 days’ notice before the event and they will be recognized during the ceremony they attend.

