All homecoming alumni and student events have been canceled or postponed at Wayne State College because of COVID-19.
The decision comes from the Wayne State Foundation after the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the cancellation of fall championships and athletic competitions, according to a media release.
“After weeks of monitoring the national landscape along with countless hours of deliberation, the NSIC leadership ultimately came to this decision, which was incredibly difficult but was sincerely made with the health and safety of all campuses in mind,” said Kevin Armstrong, Wayne State Foundation CEO, in an official statement.
Several alumni events, including banquets and reunions, have been postponed to 2021. Although scheduled student homecoming activities have been canceled, there will still be some activities offered through the college’s student programming board.
The Wayne State athletic department’s Run for the Paw 5K has been converted to a virtual event during the week of Sept. 27.
To learn more about homecoming updates, visit www.wsc.edu/alumni or www.wsc.edu/homecoming.