Business communication classes at Wayne State College have gathered ideas for the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation to use to raise awareness for not only the foundation and its mission, but also its upcoming Walk the Walk Across Nebraska.
The Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation planned a walk that will span the state on Highway 20, which has been designated the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway by Gov. Pete Ricketts, according to a college media release.
The Nebraska segment of Highway 20 is just part of a national movement to dedicate the highway across the country to the honor of the recipients of the military’s most distinguished medal awarded for valor in the line of duty.
“Walk the Walk” was scheduled to take place May 11-12, but because of COVID-19, it was postponed until May 2021.
The event covers 432 miles with stops in 12 communities. Veterans from the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation will walk to create a greater understanding of the state’s 74 Medal of Honor recipients and also provide an opportunity for all Nebraska military, veterans, citizens and patriotic organizations to celebrate the new highway as a state treasure.
The business communication classes at Wayne State put together a binder containing many ideas on how to build awareness of the walk in communities along the route. The students’ ideas include projects for 4-H and scout groups, a drive-in theater, a parade and even community-oriented recognition signs.
There are ideas on paying tribute to the Medal of Honor heroes that the foundation can reference for years to come.
The service-learning portfolio of research, tools and images from the students was under the direction of Laura Dendinger, professor of business and economics.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To request help with an organization’s project, people can contact Dendinger at 402-375-7020. For more information about the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation, call Daryl Harrison, president, at 402-922-1329. Information about the foundation also may be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Snapchat.