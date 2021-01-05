State colleges in Nebraska have had to adapt to the pandemic, too.
Other than the addition of masks and social distancing, both Wayne State College and Chadron State College did not make many changes to their school year or admissions standards.
“Really nothing has changed,” said Alex Helmbrecht, director of college relations at Chadron State College. “So Chadron State College, similar to Peru (State College) and Wayne State, is an open-enrollment institution. So that is our mission.”
The number of students at both institutions has remained similar to previous years. Wayne State College saw its second-largest freshman class in the institution’s history.
According to Kevin Halle, director of admissions for Wayne State, the college has found that students continue to choose the comforts of choosing a school closer to home.
Even through a global pandemic, Wayne State maintained similar enrollment numbers for full-time students, gaining a few hundred students. Chadron State lost around 100 students. There is no true way to know if change in number of students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year is due to the global pandemic.
“It is reflective of who we are, the product that we offer, the experience that we offer and all of the support that goes along with it and a great affordable price,” Halle said. “And that is how we talk about ourselves. That is how we market ourselves.”
For freshman Crystal Garza, an Alliance native, Chadron State was close to home.
“I decided to go (to college) in a pandemic just because I didn’t want to wait,” Garza said.
Garza has both face-to-face and Zoom classes.
In March, the administration spoke to Chadron State students, and a majority of them wanted to resume face-to-face classes.
“CSC has really tried to say, ‘Listen, students, what is it that you want? What are your expectations? How can we help you during this time?' And I’ve just been really pleased with how everyone has come together on this campus.”
The biggest shift on both campuses is the lack of face-to-face and the implementation of Zoom into classrooms. There needed to be more innovative and creative decisions in a moment’s notice, Halle said.
“It has definitely been hard, but I think everyone’s getting used to it at this point,” Garza said.