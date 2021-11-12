WAYNE — Wayne State College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to begin the renovation of the Peterson Fine Arts Building.
The ceremony took place in the atrium of Peterson and east of the building where the new addition will be built.
Speakers at the ceremony included Dr. Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State College; Dr. Paul Turman, Nebraska State College System chancellor; Kevin Armstrong, Wayne State Foundation CEO; Dr. Dave Bohnert, dean of the School of Arts and Humanities; and two music students, Sarah Wibben of Wayne and Wynter Fulsaas of Oakdale.
Peterson was constructed in 1963, and an additional wing for the theater program was built in 2001. The infrastructure of the building has remained relatively unchanged to this day, although standards for acoustics and accessibility have changed significantly. The improvements in this renovation and addition will attract high-quality student and professional artists and make it possible for the music and theater programs to meet current industry standards for acoustics and accessibility.
The project includes:
— An addition with new rehearsal spaces for the bands and choirs that will include ample space, professional acoustics and natural light, and will be easily accessible on the main level.
— Improved acoustics in all practice rooms and teaching studios.
— Upgrades to Ramsey Theatre to support larger acts and productions.
— Better accessibility with a new central elevator, a ramp to the Ramsey stage, a family restroom and increased seating for spectators with mobility limitations.
— Ample student work, study and practice space for collaboration and conversation.
— An expanded atrium for receptions and public gatherings.
Wayne State College has fostered the development of musical talent for many years, preparing hundreds of students for careers in the music industry and music education.
The college provides a rich musical experience for all students and contributes to the musical life of the community and state, as well as the college.
Students pursuing a music degree or those who just want to take part in music as an extracurricular activity may participate in marching band, wind ensemble, symphonic band, jazz band, and other smaller ensembles, as well as concert choir, Mariachi, Madrigal Singers and show choir.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the project, or to contribute to project funding, contact the Wayne State Foundation at 402-375-7534 or email Wayne State Foundation CEO Kevin Armstrong at kearmst1@wsc.edu.