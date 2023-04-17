After winning two of three games on the road at Upper Iowa over the weekend, the Wayne State College baseball team was dealt a scare on its return trip to Wayne.
The Wildcats’ bus was traveling westbound on Highway 20 west of South Sioux City around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when it was struck from the side by a pickup truck. The 37 players and coaches, in addition to the bus driver, were not injured, said the team’s coach, Alex Koch.
Koch said he was sitting near the front of the bus when the collision happened. He initially thought a tire had popped or that the bus had struck a deer. Koch and a few others exited the bus shortly thereafter and saw diesel fuel “flying everywhere” and hurried to ensure the bus was evacuated.
The point of impact was near the middle of the bus. Some players who were seated near the point of impact were “jarred quite a bit,” Koch said.
Earlier in the day, the Wildcats had left Fayette, Iowa, where it was warmer. As such, several players had changed into shorts and T-shirts after the game and were greeted by much cooler weather after exiting the bus at the crash site.
But several first responders from Dakota City, Jackson and South Sioux City, along with passersby, helped the team out of the cold and transported them to the Jackson Express gas station.
Meanwhile, Koch contacted Wayne State athletic director Mike Powicki, who called Mark Lenihan, superintendent of Wayne Community Schools. Lenihan then contacted a manager at First Student — a bus company that contracts with the school district — and the two coordinated to send a bus to pick up the baseball team in Jackson. The team returned to Wayne around 10:30 p.m.
Koch, a standout player at Wayne State from 2006 to 2009 and the program's head coach since 2014, said Saturday was the first time he’d been on a team bus that was involved in a crash. The coach thanked first responders, passersby, Jackson Express, Powicki, Lenihan and the drivers of both buses, whom Koch described as “MVPs in a crazy situation.”
“We’re just thankful all around for the help that came from so many people,” Koch said. “It’s obviously not an ideal situation, but the (players) handled it well. I know they’re really appreciative, too, for all the help we got.
“We’re happy everyone’s OK.”
Lenihan said Wayne Community Schools has a “great partnership” with Wayne State and that the school district was happy to help. The college would have done the same thing if roles were reversed, Lenihan said.
“We’re always willing to help each other,” he said.
The Wildcats (17-17) swept a doubleheader against Upper Iowa on Friday before losing on Saturday. The team had been scheduled to travel to Winona, Minnesota, for a doubleheader against Winona State on Wednesday, but the two games have been relocated to Wayne because of winter weather in Minnesota.