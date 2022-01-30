WAYNE — Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki has announced details of the Rice Auditorium Stage Conversion Project that will transform the area from “a big black curtain” to an open-air club room with premium fan seating and in-game hospitality area.
The project will enclose the current stage and create an open-air room to provide premium fan seating and in-game hospitality area for Wildcat volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball games in Rice Auditorium along with providing a multi-use area for student-athlete recruitment and team meetings.
Construction on the Rice Auditorium Club Room project is expected to begin around March 1 with completion set for the start of the 2022-23 school year in the fall. Cost of the project is approximately $450,000, which is funded by private gifts and grant funds.
“We are very excited to get this project completed,” commented Powicki. “It has been on our list of priorities for the last two years but the pandemic has delayed things a bit. The newly renovated space will make a drastic improvement to the overall aesthetics and arena-like appeal of Rice Auditorium.”
The reconstructed area on the stage will featured a newly constructed half wall with countertop and seating that will span the length of the court with aesthetic pillars to help enclose the space. The Rice Auditorium Club Room will also showcase a new vestibule and entry point with drop ceilings and lighting along with restrooms, additional graphics and carpeted floors with an open area including pub style tables and additional seating for hospitality.
“For the longest time we have been known as the facility with “the stage” so we are excited to repurpose this space in an impactful way and create an elevated club area that will really transform our facility,” added Powicki. “This project will provide an enhanced fan experience for our Cat Club members and season ticket holders for Wildcat volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball.”