WAYNE — Guests of The 4th Jug here have an opportunity to help fight muscular dystrophy in March.
Throughout the month, the sports bar and casual dining establishment located at 1001 Seventh St. in Wayne is taking part in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) iconic Shamrock Fundraising campaign.
Guests of the restaurant may choose an amount they would like to donate, and those who do so will get their name on a shamrock that will be displayed on the front door to show they have supported the cause.
Manager Jake Anderson said The 4th Jug became a host for the fundraiser after his cousin — who has muscular dystrophy — reached out through the MDA’s Omaha location.
“We kind of got the ball rolling there,” Anderson said.
The fundraiser is supported by thousands of retailers across the country to help transform the lives of children and adults with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and related neuromuscular diseases, according to the MDA website.
Multiple Cubby’s locations, including Norfolk and Neligh, also are taking part in the MDA’s Shamrock fundraiser, according to the MDA.
Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. The MDA is funded almost entirely by individual private contributions and corporate sponsors and organizations. The money raised is meant to impact the families served by the organization.
According to the MDA website, 74 cents of every dollar raised is dedicated to research, services and education, and the remaining funds go to helping support the staff and events that make the work it does for families possible.
To participate, Anderson said guests of the restaurant merely need to say they want to donate to the MDA, and the amount will be added to their food or drink bill.
“We also will have the servers ask you if you would like to donate and you can help out,” he said.
The fundraiser will continue through the end of March.