Foster Senior Living based in Springfield, Missouri, has taken over management of several Nebraska senior living communities, including one in Wayne.
The company announced it assumed management duties at the Wayne senior living facility, as well as centers in McCook, Seward and Kearney.
Each of the living communities was renamed to Kinship Pointe and provides independent living and assisted living. The Kearney location also has an on-site home health agency.
Foster Senior Living is a family-owned and operated organization that has a hands-on approach. It was started by John and Susan Foster more than 50 years ago.
“It has been our passion, our dedication and our determination to treasure the elders in our lives that has guided us to where we stand today. What started out as a vision, over the years, has turned into much more than we could have ever imagined,” said Susan Foster, chief operation officer of Foster Senior Living, in a press release. “While we have developed home-like communities, trained the quality leadership and proactively nurtured our developed and managed communities, we foster nothing short of premium care. This is what we will provide, our family taking care of your family.”