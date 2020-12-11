Wayne play production

WAYNE HIGH SCHOOL received third place with its production, "10 Ways to Survive the End of the World" in the Class B state play production championships at Norfolk's Johnny Carson Theatre on Friday.

Wayne High School and North Bend Central High School were the only Northeast Nebraska schools to advance and compete in the Class B state play production championships Friday in Norfolk's Johnny Carson Theatre.

York High School won the competition and Omaha Concordia High School was runner-up.

Wayne received third place with its production, "10 Ways to Survive the End of the World," directed by Julie Osnes. 

North Bend Central received sixth place with the one-act, "Alice in Wonderland," directed by Katie Mann.

