A Wayne man died in a collision Thursday morning east of Wayne. 

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the department responded to a traffic collision about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35 on Thursday. The crash occurred about 11 a.m., according to radio traffic.

A westbound vehicle driven by Caleb Jeppesen, 38, of Wayne collided with an eastbound semi tractor-trailer driven by Dakota Davis, 29, of Rice, Minnesota.

Davis was transported to Providence Medical Center in Wayne for treatment of his injuries, the sheriff's office said. Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department, Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The collision remains under investigation.

