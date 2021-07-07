A Wayne man already suspected of driving with a suspended license was allegedly found with meth on Tuesday.

Capt. Michael Bauer said that around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle whose occupant was identified as 30-year-old Lucas Dean of Wayne.

A check of Dean’s license showed it was currently under suspension, and he was subsequently taken into custody. In a search of his vehicle, officers located two glass pipes and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, Bauer said. Dean also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday, inflicting more chaos on the unstable Caribbean country that was already enduring an escalation of gang violence, anti-government protests and a recent surge i…

+2
Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Hartington

Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Hartington

Norfolk — Carhart Lumber started in Wayne, NE in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott & Brenda Carhart, 4th generation owners. This year, Carhart Lumber is Celebrating 100 years of business with each of t…

Pope had severe narrowing of the colon, recovery continues

Pope had severe narrowing of the colon, recovery continues

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be “regular and satisfactory,” the Vatican said Wednesday, as it revealed that final examinations showed he had suffered a “severe” narrowing of his colon.