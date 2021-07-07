A Wayne man already suspected of driving with a suspended license was allegedly found with meth on Tuesday.
Capt. Michael Bauer said that around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle whose occupant was identified as 30-year-old Lucas Dean of Wayne.
A check of Dean’s license showed it was currently under suspension, and he was subsequently taken into custody. In a search of his vehicle, officers located two glass pipes and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, Bauer said. Dean also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.