WAYNE — The fourth annual Wayne community celebration of Juneteenth will take place at Bressler Park on Monday, June 19, from 4:30 p.m. to sunset.
That Ain’t Right, a local nonprofit group supporting diversity and inclusion in rural America, will help host the free evening of festivities.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and has been observed annually in various parts of the United States since June 19, 1865. It is the most recently recognized federal holiday, declared so in 2021.
The observance in Wayne is hosted by community members who are passionate about celebrating freedom for all and learning more about the meaning of the holiday and African American culture.
“I am elated to be able to celebrate Juneteenth in Wayne,” said Endia Casey Agoumba, graduate of the Leadership Wayne class of 2023 and chairperson of That Ain’t Right. “The holiday, marking a step in American progress toward fulfilling its promise of equality, equity and freedom for all, is near and dear to my heart.”
“Celebrating the Progress, Building on the Promise” is the theme of Juneteenth 2023 in Wayne. The event will include live music. Graduates of Wayne High School and Wayne State College who attend the celebration will be honored.
Joseph Weixelman, Wayne State professor of history, will present a brief commemorative program featuring narratives of ex-slaves responding to the news that they had become freed men, a fact to be declared by adoption of the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 6, 1865.
While at least one food vendor will be available, attendees are welcome to bring along a picnic supper. Entertainment will include games and prizes. Complimentary ice cream treats will officially mark the event as an ice cream social.
The celebration is family-friendly; people of all ages are invited to join.
The event is funded in part by a grant from the Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about Juneteenth, contact Agoumba at endiac@hotmail.com or Carolyn Albracht at c.albracht@gmail.com.